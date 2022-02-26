Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War Live News: Ukraine's President Says 'time To Decide' EU Membership

It is the 3rd day of clashes with Russian forces rounding up in Kyiv. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnky accused Russia of attacking kindergartens and civilian structures. Noting losses on both sides, Zelensky said “Our main goal is to finish this slaughter”. After several casualties, Russian President Vladimir Putin now said he was ready for dialogue.

Image: AP

16:21 IST, February 26th 2022
Poland refuses to play Russia in WC qualifier, cites Ukraine

Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday.

Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA.

"No more words, time to act! Kulesza wrote, saying the move was prompted by the escalation of the aggression.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, the nation's all-time leading scorer, immediately responded to say it's the right decision!

"I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues, the Bayern Munich star said on Twitter. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening.

Previously, Poland had only said it didn't want to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow on March 24.

The winner plays Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at the Qatar World Cup.

Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground.

It was not immediately clear how far Russian troops had advanced. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital.

(AP) 

16:15 IST, February 26th 2022
Republic reports from attack site in Central Kyiv as Russia targets residential areas in Ukraine's capital

 

15:48 IST, February 26th 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 'time to decide Ukraine's membership with EU'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Twitter post announced that a "crucial moment" has arrived for his country to decide on his country's membership in the European Union.  "It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the EU," he tweeted. Zelenskyy also stated that he has held a dialogue with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has agreed to provide Kyiv with further effective assistance, also acknowledged 'heroic struggle' of Ukrainians for their free future.

 

15:43 IST, February 26th 2022
Bridge which connects Russian-held areas to Ukraine attacked

Intense shelling on Saturday hit the bridge that connects Russian-held rebel areas and Ukraine, according to the on ground reports. Missiles fell in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, north of the Crimean peninsula since 8 am and the bridge which connects Russian-held areas to Ukraine was enveloped in thick plumes of smoke as vegetation around was set ablaze from the attack. 

15:23 IST, February 26th 2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces Howitzers spotted in residential area in Severodonetsk

The 122-mm D-30 howitzers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were spotted in residential areas of Severodonetsk. 

[Credit: Twitter/@intel1osint100]

15:17 IST, February 26th 2022
Ukraine urges countries in world to 'fully isolate' Russia, calls Putin 'war criminal'

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Saturday asked the countries in the world to "fully isolate" Russia on the global stage. He said on Twitter: “I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, the oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”

 

15:14 IST, February 26th 2022
In a major, Italy agrees to block Russia from SWIFT systems

 

15:10 IST, February 26th 2022
Russia warns its media from running LIVE coverage of Ukraine's invasion, threatens to block sites

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor has threatened its media outlets from running LIVE coverage of the Ukrainian invasion. Moscow warned over 10 outlets of "falsely depicting what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine, and publishing false information." In a punitive measure, Russia censured sites for referring Ukraine's invasion as an “attack, invasion, or a declaration of war." Moscow threatened it will snap the coverage of media outlets and slap fines of up to 5m roubles.

15:07 IST, February 26th 2022
Cyprus agrees with the proposal to block Russia from SWIFT network

Cyprus has agreed with the proposal to block Russia from the SWIFT network that facilitates cross-border payments. Germany, Italy, Hungary, and Cyprus had earlier blocked Russia's disconnection from the international interbank system. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, took to Twitter saying that he spoke with Italy, Germany, and Belgium – where SWIFT is located. Cyprus’ backing is significant because it is a major destination for Russian investment, he informed. 

 

15:03 IST, February 26th 2022
Russia strikes Kyiv with long-range precision weapons, air- and sea-launched cruise missiles

Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday that it launched cruise missiles against Ukraine's forces that 'exclusively' targeted military infrastructure and not civilians'. The statement comes as Republic Media Network on the ground witnessed an attack on the residential high-rise near Kyiv struck by a missile or rocket fire.

"During the night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles against Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a video statement.

"I emphasize once again that the fire is directed only on the objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, excluding damage to residential and social infrastructure."

14:40 IST, February 26th 2022
At least 198 killed in Russian invasion, three children among dead: Ukrainian health ministry

The Ukraine’s civilian death toll has reached to at least 198, including three children among the dead, Ukrainian health ministry said, according to Interfax news agency. 1,115 have been critically injured, including 33 children. Loud explosions are being reported in the Ukrainian capital as the intense assault is ongoing between Ukraine and Russian troops on the ground. 

14:33 IST, February 26th 2022
Republic in war zone: Plumes of smoke as residential infrastructure targetted, civilians run for cover

 

14:31 IST, February 26th 2022
‘Women will protect Ukrainian land’: Kyiv’s woman MP Kira Rudik takes arms against Russia

 

14:29 IST, February 26th 2022
Republic in war zone: Russian troops bombard residential building in Kyiv

 

14:25 IST, February 26th 2022
Russian air support bombs a residential building in Kyiv

Russian air support has bombed a residential building in Kyiv, ANI reported. The attack on the civilian infrastructure comes after Ukraine a missile attack unleashed inside Kyiv earlier today. An adviser to the Interior Minister told agencies no casualties was reported. 

 

14:23 IST, February 26th 2022
Macron to convene National Defence Council as Russian troops move into Ukraine

France will convene an emergency national defence council meeting at 0900 CET,  the French presidency has announced. The meeting was called after the Russian troops advanced into the civilian cities inside Ukraine. In a statement, the French presidential palace said that President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who requested for intervention and support for his nation. 

14:20 IST, February 26th 2022
India's MEA: 'We're making progress on evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine'

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India is making progress for the evacuation of the Indian students from Ukraine. “Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring,” he announced in a Twitter post. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania, he said. 

 

14:18 IST, February 26th 2022
EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto says will pass UNGA resolution for 'immediate withdrawal of Russian forces'

EU Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, has said that India will put forward a UN General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces, ANI reported. Russia had used its veto power at the UNSC that prevents the Security Council from fulfilling its role. "We will put forward a UN General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces," informed Astuto .

13:51 IST, February 26th 2022
Republic LIVE from Lobonovsky avenue

Republic reports LIVE from Lobonovsky Avenue in Ukraine's Kyiv where a Russian Missile struck a high-rise residential building in 16th and 17th floors.

 

13:48 IST, February 26th 2022
Chinese diplomat says national sovereignty 'applies to the Ukraine issue'

Chinese diplomat has defended the country's long-standing position on protecting national sovereignty while adding that it "applies to the Ukraine issue". Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese government's special representative on Korean peninsula affairs wrote, "China firmly believes that the sovereignty & territorial integrity of all countries should be respected & protected and the purposes & principles of (the UN Charter) abided by in real earnest. This position of China is consistent & clear-cut, and applies equally to the Ukraine issue".

13:48 IST, February 26th 2022
Netherlands to send 200 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

After Zelensky said that weapons and assistance are 'on the way' for Ukraine, Netherlands has said that it will send at least 200 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. 

13:33 IST, February 26th 2022
Video: Russian missile hits Kyiv's residential building
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Republic (@republicworld)

 

13:33 IST, February 26th 2022
Zelensky tells EU to decide on Ukraine's membership of bloc

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel as Russian forces continued to attack Kyiv. In the same conversation, Zelinsky called don EU to decide on Ukraine's membership of the bloc.

 

13:00 IST, February 26th 2022
Russia delivers 80 Ukrainian border guards to Sevastopol

Over 80 Ukrainian Border Guards who surrendered on Zmeiny Island have been delivered to Sevastopol, reported Sputnik citing Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

12:42 IST, February 26th 2022
Russian military says it destroyed eight Ukrainian naval vessels

The Russian military has said that it has destroyed at least eight Ukrainian naval vessels as fighting on street continues between both sides. 
 

12:42 IST, February 26th 2022
Residential building in Kyiv hit by Russian missiles

Ukrainian foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said that a residential building in Kyiv has been hot by Russian missiles. In a Twitter update, he said, “Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”

 

12:24 IST, February 26th 2022
Indian students from Ukraine en route Bucharest

Indian students in Ukraine are now en route to Bucharest to board the Air India flight which landed in Romania this morning.

 

12:24 IST, February 26th 2022
Russian defense ministry says its forces have taken city of Melitopol

Russian defence ministry has claimed that its forces have captured the city of Melitopol just hours after Ukrainian armed forces said that no major city fell to the 'enemy' troops.

12:10 IST, February 26th 2022
Russian military takes control of Kyiv hydroelectric plant

In the latest capture by the Russian military, Kyiv hydroelectric plant fell to the army. It is to note here that Russia had previously claimed that it is only targeting the Ukrainian army establishments as it continues to launch attacks on its neighbour for the third day.

12:10 IST, February 26th 2022
Zelensky says 'weapons and equipment on the way' for Ukraine

After speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"

 

