Russia-Ukraine War: 'No Bad Intentions Towards Our Neighbours', Says Russia's Putin

Amid heavy shelling in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his televised remarks on Friday, March 4, urged its neighbouring countries not to escalate tensions, eight days after Moscow announced special military operations in Ukraine. President Putin also stressed that Russia only responds to "negative actions by other countries."

According to Russian news outlet, Sputnik, Putin said, "There are no bad intentions towards our neighbours. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfill all our obligations and will continue to fulfill them."

"We do not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations. And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise solely in response to some unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation. I think that everyone should think about how to normalise relations, and cooperate normally," Putin emphasised.

President Vladimir Putin was taking part online from his residence outside Moscow, in a flag-raising ceremony for a ferry in northern Russia.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russian troops

As the war worsens with each passing day, the Russian military has occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after a fierce battle. According to Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6.20 am (Ukraine Time).

The agency informed that the ZNPP power units remain intact and unit 1's reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit. The Ukrainian state nuclear company have said that three Ukrainian troops were killed and two were wounded in the Russian shelling at the Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia-Ukraine War

Furthermore, the Russian forces have already captured major Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv and Kherson. They are continuing attacks on Mariupol and Chernihiv among other cities, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands determined.

On Friday, President Zelenskyy asserted that there is an urgent need of strengthening the forces. In a statement, he noted that strengthening of the air force and military aircraft was needed specifically to allow Ukraine to defend itself against the Russians.