Russia-Ukraine War: No Indian Stranded Outside Kyiv Embassy, All Accommodated, Say Sources

As the situation remains intense in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a large number of Indian students turned up outside India's embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning. Sources said that while they could not accommodate all students inside the premises, the Embassy organised safe locations nearby, and the students moved there. No Indian is currently stranded outside the Embassy, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is taking measures to bring back Indians, including students from Ukraine, urging everyone not to panic. Speaking to the media, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed, "The MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals."

"The central government will ensure the safety of all Indians," he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Air Force too has been put on high alert. The IAF is on standby, ready for any kind of action including evacuation that will be ordered by the Government of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an emergency meeting on February 24. The meeting will have in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Dovea among others.

India issues advisory for nationals trapped in Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued a notification asking the nationals stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. In view of the growing uncertainties, Indian citizens have been told to stay insides and avoid travelling. The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western bordering countries. They have been told to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, since its facing heavy military action.

“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries,” the Indian embassy said.

Here are the contact details of the control room:

1800118797

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

The Indian ambassador in Kyiv has also issued an advisory, asking all Indians in Ukraine to get to familiar habitations, temporary shelters or community centres.