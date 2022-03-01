Russia-Ukraine War: 'No Plans Of Talks Between Putin And Zelenskyy', Claims Kremlin

Even as the situation in Russia-invaded Ukraine deteriorates, there are no plans of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Kremlin's spokesperson said. In a statement, Dmitry Peskov said Putin has been informed about the results of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, but it is too early to give an assessment, and have a conversation with Zelenskyy.

"We found some points by which we can predict common positions," Russia had said, after the first round of talks with Ukraine. During the first round, Ukraine demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the war-hit country, including from the Crimea and Donbass regions. Both the Ukrainian and the Russian delegations have gone to consult their capitals on the discussion of the first round. The Ukrainian delegation informed that they would come back for a second round that was scheduled to take place in a couple of days on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Russia used vacuum bomb: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that Russia is using vacuum bombs against it. Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a vacuum bomb, also known as thermobaric weapons, in the ongoing offensive. In fact, Ukrainian media reports have also posted a video allegedly showing the Russian army dropping the lethal bomb on Ukraine.

The deadly weapon is a two-stage munition that sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. The blast wave produced by the bomb is significantly longer in duration as compared to a conventional explosive, and is also capable of vaporising human bodies.

The alleged usage of vacuum bombs comes as the Russian nuclear triad has already taken up 'standby alert duty' with a reinforced staff. The Ministry of Defence of Russia informed that Russia’s strategic missile command of Northern and Pacific Fleets had begun combat duty with reinforced staff.

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres had expressed his alarm over the 'chilling development', underlining how not just Ukraine but all the member states were facing a major regional crisis with potential damage.

"Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert, this is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Minister has affirmed that military operations will continue in Ukraine until 'objectives' are met.