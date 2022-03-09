Russia-Ukraine War: Norway Could Face Layoffs Due To Sanctions Against Russia

After anti-Russia sanctions, the LO Trade Union, shipyard employees and the mayor of Sor-Varanger has warned that jobs will be laid off in Norway. Rainer Ingebrigtsen, Trade union Club leader for Fellesforbundet's members at shipyard Kimek, highlighted that even though they support the decision of the government on imposing sanctions against Russia, Fri Fagbevegelse reported. However, Ingebrigtsen stated that the sanctions would affect customers, banks and suppliers and urged the government to announce a help package similar to the one business community received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the news report, around 80 people work at the yard located in the middle of Kirkenes. Around 70%-80% of revenue is generated through Russian customers and the yard manages the maintenance and upgrades of ships up to 5,000 tonnes. The club leader asserted that they might be affected financially as the Russian customers did not create problems in paying money but after the sanctions imposed against Russian banks, they will not get paid. The club leader stressed that due to the economic issues they will not be able to "take on jobs," Fri Fagbevegelse reported. Reportedly, people working in the fishing industry along the coast of Finnmark and far south in both Troms and Nordland rely on trade with Russia and they will get impacted after Russian sanctions.

Sor-Varanger municipality may lose ₹30,03,44,842.77 tax revenue: Mayor

Rainer Ingebrigtsen insisted that the people will continue to work for the next two to four weeks, however, they do not know what they will be doing after the short period of time. Lena Norum Bergeng, mayor in the Sor-Varanger municipality has expressed a similar opinion and highlighted that the sanctions of Russia will impact the people in Norway as well, Sputnik reported. Bergeng emphasized that they might lose at least 200 jobs in Sor-Varanger and the municipality will lose NOK 35 million (₹30,03,44,842.77) in tax revenue. She expressed hope that Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum as well as Trade and Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre to announce the package, as per the news report. The LO Trade Union warned that sanctions will affect for a long time and expressed fear that people may leave Sor-Varanger after they lose jobs.

Image: AP/Twitter/@JonasGahrStore