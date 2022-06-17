Russia-Ukraine War: Norway Sanctions 65 Russian Citizens, 18 Organisations

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Norway has imposed sanctions against Moscow. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt announced that they have decided to ban the import of Russian oil to Norway through seaports, TASS reported. In addition, Norway has announced sanctions against 65 Russian nationals and 18 Russian organisations.

Anniken Huitfeldt stressed that Norway continues to support the European Union (EU) in imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise the Kremlin. According to the statement released by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, the ban on the import of Russian crude oil and other oil products comes into immediate effect. The decision of the government provides a "transitional period for supply of crude oil until December 5, 2022, and oil products until February 5, 2023," TASS reported citing the statement of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry noted that some Norwegian enterprises and their employees will be "significantly" impacted by sanctions imposed against Russia, despite the "insignificant" trade turnover between the two countries. It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, several EU nations have imposed sanctions against Moscow, in support of Kyiv.

Norway gives 22 M109 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Earlier on June 8, the Norwegian government provided 22 M109 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. According to the official statement, the Norwegian Army has replaced its M109 artillery guns with new South Korean artillery, although the M109 remains in storage.

In addition, the Norwegian government also donated gear, spare parts and ammunition. Apart from these, Norway has given training to Ukrainian soldiers on how to utilise the device. This training has taken place in Germany. Bjorn Arild Gram, the Norwegian Minister of Defence, in a statement, said that Ukrainian forces rely on Western support and they need weapons to fight Russian forces. He went on to say that Ukraine had requested for providing these weapons.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces depend on Western support and are in need of weapons and equipment to withstand Russian attacks. Ukraine has specifically requested this type of weapon. The development in the war in Ukraine now suggests that it is necessary to also donate heavier artillery and weapons systems," Bjorn Arild Gram said in the statement.

(Image: AP)