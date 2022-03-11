Russia Ukraine War: Off-road Enthusiasts Show Ukrainians How To Operate Russian Tanks

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues for the 16th consecutive day, Polish off-road enthusiasts have shot a video showing Ukrainians how to drive a Russian tank. The video which went viral on social media includes Ukrainian subtitles and shows the Ukrainians the method to get into a Russian tank, The First News reported citing video posted on Terenwizja. The Polish-off road enthusiasts in a step-by-step procedure explained to the Ukrainians how to start the tank and operate it.

The video started with a Polish man from the Terenwizja group who is seen in military attire and he starts explaining the procedure for operating the T-72 tank which is being used by Russian troops in Ukraine. While explaining the procedure, the man in the clip stated that they need to start the engine of the tank with the switch as it does not have any key, The First News reported citing video posted on Terenwizja. The man in the clip further informed that as the accelerator in the tank is blocked, the people need to put it down with force and place their foot on the clutch.

The Polish off-road enthusiasts have mentioned that after they follow this procedure, they are ready to operate and drive the tank. According to the man in the video, for driving 100 kilometres, a tank needs 700 litres of diesel which relies on the terrain.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian military action in Ukraine entered its 16th day, the Ukrainian Defence ministry claimed that Russian troops have suffered losses in the Polish, Siversky, South Buzky districts. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the troops of Kyiv have shown fierce combat in Donetsk and insisted that the speed of arrival of tankers slowed. The Defence Ministry highlighted that Kyiv and Mariupol remain the focus of Russian troops and they continue to target cities with rocket bomb. The Ukrainian Defence ministry revealed that the Russian troops suffered significant losses, which forced them to withdraw from previously occupied settlements of the Kyiv regions. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Friday, 11 March, claimed that more than 12000 Russian troops have lost their lives in the offensive. According to the Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 353 tanks, 1105 combat armoured vehicles, 125 units of artillery systems, 83 helicopters, 3 ships.