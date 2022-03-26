Russia-Ukraine War: On-duty Staff At Chernobyl NPP 'not Rotated' Since March 21, Says IAEA

In the wake of intensified Russian attacks, on-duty operating staff at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl has not been rotated since March 21, Ukraine on Friday informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In a statement to the UN nuclear watchdog, Kyiv also flagged that due to the escalated shelling and gunfights in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, there is no update on when the next change of staff at the nuclear disaster site is due. Bombardments along the checkpoints near the city of Slavutych, where most staff live, "prevented them from travelling to and fro," the statement to IAEA added.

"Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency today that there had been no rotation of technical staff at (Chernobyl) since 21 March and it did not know when it might next take place," Director General of IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said in a statement.

Slavutych is located outside the Exclusion Zone that was established around the nuclear power plant (NPP) after the 1986 accident. Notably, the current staff shift arrived at the NPP on 20-21 March to replace personnel who had been there since Russian forces took control of the site on February 24. It is to mention that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, known as the "exclusion zone" and all other Chernobyl facilities are currently under control by Russian invading forces, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed on February 28. On being notified of the capture, Grossi had called for "maximum restraint" to avoid critical actions against Ukraine and Europe to prevent potential risks.

The update about the incapacity to rotate on-duty staff was forwarded to the Vienna-based nuclear agency by Ukraine's State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone, the IAEA said, adding, "details of technical information about the Central Analytical Laboratory in Chernobyl town, which it earlier this week said had been “looted by marauders''." However, the regulator did not provide any new information about wildfires in the vicinity of the Chernobyl NPP site, where various radioactive waste management facilities are located, IAEA said.

IAEA chief expresses 'deep concern' over Russia-Ukraine war

Emphasising the safety issues in the wake of Russian military presence, IAEA director Grossi expressed "deep concern" about the difficult situation of the Chernobyl staff working at the facility. Grossi stressed that their ability to carry out their important tasks without undue pressure is one of the seven indispensable pillars for nuclear safety that he outlined earlier this month. Meanwhile, Kyiv also told the IAEA that it could not confirm the safety and security of the laboratory’s calibration sources nor the condition of environmental samples stored there. "It also had no information about the status of the server for the Exclusion Zone’s radiation monitoring system, also located in the laboratory," IAEA said. Based on the additional information provided, the IAEA, however, has continued to assess the incident in order to avert significant radiological risk.

According to IAEA, out of the country’s 15 operational reactors at four sites, Ukraine reckoned, eight were continuing to operate, including two at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, three at Rivne, one at Khmelnytskyi, and two at South Ukraine. The other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance.

(Image: AP)