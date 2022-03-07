Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Over 10 Lakh Refugees Cross Border Into Poland From Ukraine

The ongoing assaults of Russia over Ukraine have compelled over one million citizens to evacuate the war-torn nation for Poland, the Polish border guard said.

Anwesha Majumdar
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP


The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia have compelled over one million citizens to evacuate the war-torn nation for Poland, as per the Polish border guard. The state agency wrote in a tweet, as of Sunday night, “The number of people who fled Ukraine to Poland exceeded one million. This is a million human tragedies, a million people banished from their homes by the war.” The Tweet further revealed an image of men, women, and children crossing the border. Referring to the refugees, the tweet added, “You are safe.” 

According to data provided by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Saturday, 1.37 million individuals have left Ukraine into neighbouring European nations as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military onslaught. The majority of Ukrainians (which comprise nearly 53%) are fleeing to Poland, followed by Hungary.  

The major border crossing with Ukraine is still in south-eastern Poland

Furthermore, the major border crossing with Ukraine is still in the village of Medyka in south-eastern Poland, The Guardian reported.  Each day, thousands of refugees, largely women and children, cross the border by bus, vehicle, as well as on foot, with Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are now prohibited from fleeing the country. 

In addition to this, the enormous migration is also proving tough to handle, with automobile lines running for almost 14 kilometres and families waiting up to 40 hours to cross. According to The Guardian, small youngsters spend the entire day standing in the frigid cold to cross with their family. 

Witnessing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi remarked, “This is the fastest-moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of the second world war,” The Guardian reported.  

James Elder, the UNICEF spokesperson through video link from Lviv, western Ukraine, said, “500,000 children have been forced to flee their homes in just seven days… unprecedented in scale and speed,” as per a UN report.  

Meanwhile, following European governments' approval of emergency measures, Ukrainian nationals will be allowed to remain and work in the European Union for up to three years without having to apply for asylum. These rights, however, have not been extended to individuals leaving Ukraine from other nations, who will continue to be required to apply for asylum. It is uncertain how they will be dealt with after they enter neighbouring nations. 

Image: AP

Russia-Ukraine war, refugees, Ukraine
First Published:
