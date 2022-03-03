Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Over 6,200 Indians Have Returned From Ukraine, Informs Centre

India's Information & Broadcasting Ministry has informed that the country has successfully evacuated over 6,200 stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

Ukraine

India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Thursday, March 3, asserted that the country has successfully evacuated over 6,200 stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. The repatriation flights have been operational since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine's largest city, Kyiv. 

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Information and Broadcasting Ministry informed that as of March 3, over 6,200 Indian citizens have returned from Ukraine through special civilian flights. On Thursday, five flights from Bucharest, two flights from Budapest, one from Kosice and two from Rzeszow were scheduled by civilian airlines. The Ministry further added that over 7,400 Indian nationals are expected to arrive in the upcoming two days. 

'18,000 Indian citizens evacuated from Ukraine': MEA 

On Thursday, March 3, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed that 18,000 Indian citizens have been successfully evacuated from Ukraine. 

"India continues to step up efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine. A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the special briefing on 'Operation Ganga’.

Russia-Ukraine War: Peace talks underway

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are currently underway in Belarus. As per the Russian news agency, Ukraine's representative landed in Belarus by helicopter for negotiations with Russians. Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova has expressed hopes that the new round of talks brings an end to the situation and restore peace in Donbass. 

Taking to Twitter, Zakharova said, "As you know, direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives are underway on Belarusian territory. We hope that they bring about an end to this situation, restore peace in #Donbass and enable all people in Ukraine to return to a peaceful life."

Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow is willing to engage in talks to halt the war with its former Soviet ally, but Russia will continue to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure. The Russian delegation presented their requests to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week during the first round of talks, according to Lavrov, and is now waiting for a response from Kyiv. 

