Russia-Ukraine War: Over 900 Civilians Killed In Ukraine Since Feb 24, Says UN

Over 900 civilians have been killed in Ukraine ever since Russia announced an all-out military attack on February 24, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Sunday. The report by OHCHR also informed that the casualties were mostly from explosives detonated by Russian forces, shelling from heavy artillery, airstrikes, and multiple-rocket systems. However, the on-ground toll is expected to be 'considerably' higher since the agency has not been able to verify or determine the death toll from severely-hit cities, including Mariupol.

Incessant bombings by Russian forces across Ukraine have left civilian infrastructure turned to debris in key cities of Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and others. The strategic port city of Mariupol has remained the worst hit, with city council authorities flagging that the casualties have crossed 2,500, some of whom were reportedly buried in mass graves. Russia also launched similar strikes on a drama theatre in Mariupol which was sheltering at least 500 civilians.

On Friday, dozens of civilians, including an American, were gunned down in a sniper attack in Chernihiv. On March 7, an air raid blew up a maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol, killing 3 and injuring 17. On Sunday, Russian shelling hit a mall in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. Meanwhile, the OHCHR also informed that over 1,400 have been injured in the all-out war.

Over 3mn forced to evacuate Ukraine

Nearly 3 million have been forced to evacuate Ukraine as the war stepped into day 26, the United Nations said. Separately, the UNHCR claimed that nearly ten million Ukrainian citizens have escaped abroad in search of safety or been internally displaced as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

More than 3 million people have now fled Ukraine to seek safety – the vast majority are women and children.



They are particularly vulnerable to the risk of human trafficking.



See what UNHCR is doing to help #EndHumanTrafficking: https://t.co/OHnVIvnxUb via @refugees pic.twitter.com/v5gZ6wrmIg — United Nations (@UN) March 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Commissioner of UN Refugee Agency Filippo Grandi said, “Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes.”

About two-thirds of the 3.38 million migrants, that is about 2.05 million, have fled to Poland, while approximately 180,000 have sought asylum in Russia, NHK World reported. Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) projected that 6.48 million people were internally displaced in Ukraine as of Wednesday. Noting the massive exodus of Ukrainian refugees in the neighbouring countries, officials in some European nations have warned that they have been approaching their pinnacle to comfortably absorb migrants, Sky News reported.

(Image: AP)