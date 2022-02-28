Russia-Ukraine War: People Await Evacuation At Hungary-Slovakia Border; NATO Sends Troops

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the fifth day, Republic TV's correspondent at the Hungary-Slovakia border provided an extensive ground report of the neighbouring war-torn country. With the once busy streets of Hungary left completely deserted amidst the war, Republic TV learnt that the war has not only affected Ukraine, but tensions are also seemingly visible near the borders.

Republic learnt that the transport sector in the region had been severely affected owing to Russia's unprovoked attacks on Kyiv and subsequently, access to basic amenities has also currently become difficult. Long queues were seen near the borders, comprising people who recently escaped from the war-torn Ukraine. These individuals, as reported, are waiting for their country's representative to come and evacuate them. After having travelled all the way from Hungary's capital Budapest to the border of Hungary and Slovakia, Republic TV's reporter spoke to many common people along the way and said that it is evident that panic can be seen and felt amongst people in the bordering countries.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg averred that the military alliance was deploying more than 40,000 troops at the borders and in countries surrounding Ukraine.

“There must be no space for miscalculation or misunderstanding. We will do what it takes to protect and defend every ally, and every inch of Nato territory,” said NATO Chief. In response to this, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has asked Russia's deterrence forces on high alert, as Belarus has allowed Russia to deploy their nuclear weapons on their border. Ordering his army, Putin said, "Western counties take unfriendly steps towards us not only in economic sphere-I mean sanctions-but the higher authorities of leading NATO countries to allow & are aggressive towards our country. Therefore I order [you] to put deterrence forces…on a special regime of duty."

Russian Army allows citizens to leave Kyiv

Russia's Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov has announced that residents and ordinary citizens will be allowed to take the highway leading to Vasylkiv, situated on the southwest side of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to protect themselves. As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, the Ukrainians are putting up stiff resistance against the Russian Army to protect their homeland.

Spokesperson of Russian Army Major General Konashenkov accused Ukraine of deploying military equipment while using residents and civilians as human shields, however, there is no confirmation about the same. Since the start of the war, the Russian Army has claimed that they are not targetting any civilians or populated areas but on-ground reports suggest otherwise. Several visuals, including those accessed by Republic, show broken hospitals, buildings and towers targetted by missiles.

Image: Republic World