Russia-Ukraine War: PIL Filed In SC Urging Expedition Of Evacuating Indians From Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine crisis reached the Supreme Court on Thursday as a petition was filed seeking direction to the central government to expedite the evacuation of Indian students and citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The PIL, filed by SC lawyer Vishal Tiwari, sought an early hearing on the matter today.

The plea also seeks the supply of emergency goods including medical and food supply for those stuck in Ukraine amid a deadly invasion by Russian forces. The petitioner stressed that it is the government's responsibility to bring back Indian nationals.

"Students from every state of our nation are stuck in Ukraine and their family members are crying for help from the Government. The Government has the responsibility to protect the life and liberty of its citizens not only in its country but in foreign countries, especially when the citizens are helpless and all modes of transport are down. Government has to take and adopt several diplomatic measures," the PIL stated.

As the situation in Ukraine worsens after the Russian attack, hundreds of stranded Indian students made desperate appeals to the government on Thursday to ensure their safe return. Several videos emerged on social media in which teary-eyed students urged the Indian authorities to make arrangements for their evacuation.

States governments including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Haryana have written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the Centre to expedite the process to evacuate Indian nationals. The Chief Ministers Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra have also approached the Prime Minister’s Office and the MEA, requesting the safe return of citizens in the crisis-hit nation.

MEA issues advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory for the Indian students and nationals residing in Ukraine. Ukraine has announced martial law amid Russian attack, which has made travel difficult in the country. The Indian Embassy claimed that they are in contact with the local establishments to accommodate students who are stranded in Kyiv and are in need of a place to stay.

The Ukrainian authorities on Thursday morning closed the country's airspace for civil aircraft. Ukraine has cited a high risk to flight safety because of the use of weapons and military equipment.

In order to provide maximum support to the Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs had expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis.

PM Modi speaks to President Putin

As the situation deteriorated in Ukraine following Russia's attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with President Vladimir Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence. PM Modi called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

He also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.