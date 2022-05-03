Russia-Ukraine War: Plight Of Displaced Civilians Seeking Shelter Captured In Pics

Quick links:
Women wait inside a bus beside a shelter for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Russian aggression resulted in the massive destruction of residential structures in Ukriane.
Displaced individuals arrive at a reception centre in Zaporizhzhia as thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing Russian-occupied territory.
Displaced individuals waiting at a reception centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Embattled Ukrainian nationals are basic amenities alongside shelter as the war ravages unabated.
A man waits in a bus as he arrives with other displaced people at a reception centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
A woman poses with her cat while waiting inside a bus as she arrives at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Monday, May 2, 2022.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, A man can be seen saving books as he leaves from his home in Irpin, which was devastated during the Russian takeover.
Residents of Dobropillya, Donetsk stand on the balconies of their apartments damaged by Russian shelling.
After the Russian bombardment in Dobropillya, Donetsk area of eastern Ukraine, inhabitants can be seen using plywood to block the windows of an apartment structure.
