Russia-Ukraine War: PM Johnson Opens Door For Fleeing Ukrainians To Join Their Kin In UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that immediate family members of Ukrainians living in the UK would be permitted to join them as they escape the Russian invasion. Johnson asserted, “We want to be as generous as we possibly can, and certainly we want people who have relatives in Ukraine to be able to bring them over as fast as possible.”

This decision was taken after the British government came under fire earlier this week for failing to reduce visa rules for Ukrainian nationals, as per Independent.

Further, Downing Street noted in a statement on Sunday that the action would help thousands of individuals who are currently making urgent decisions about "their future". In the evening, Johnson has also visited the Ukrainian community leaders at the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Mayfair, London, where he was questioned if the UK government will make things simpler for Ukrainian refugees to relocate to the nation.

Replying to the query, UK PM Boris Johnson said, “We want to make sure that we have routes for people fleeing disaster, war, persecution in Ukraine to come here,” as per Independent.

He went on to say that the government has been putting additional money aside to support the humanitarian situation in Ukraine's border nations, along with another £40 million allotted for medical supplies and emergency assistance. He then added, "We will be very generous to the Ukrainians."

UK PM promised to help President Volodymyr Zelensky amid humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

In addition to this, the statement came after a telephone conversation between UK PM Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Sunday, during which the Ukrainian President stated that humanitarian relief was urgently needed. Further, the Prime Minister talked to the Ukrainian President, promising him that he would do "all he could" to guarantee more military help reach Ukrainian soldiers, according to Downing Street. Johnson also lauded the Ukrainian people's "heroic" resistance.

In the midst of the escalating Russian invasion, the UK government has been under mounting pressure to relax visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking asylum in the UK. According to BBC, only those Ukrainians who were considered to be "dependents" of those already in the UK were assured admittance prior to the recent statement.

Meanwhile, as per SCMP, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated earlier on Sunday that she would "absolutely" back British citizens who wish to go to Ukraine to assist in fighting the Russian assault.

(Image: AP)