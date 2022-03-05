Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting; Reviews Status Of Stranded Indians

As Moscow's invasion of Ukraine enters the 10th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war. Senior officials including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, amongst others were present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister has been holding back-to-back review meetings on the status of the stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine. PM Modi's last meeting was held on March 4, Friday where he discussed the latest situation arising out of the ongoing war. Top bureaucrats including Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Jaishankar participated in the meeting. Two days earlier, he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time since the outbreak of the war to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

13,300 evacuates, main challenge is Sumy: MEA

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave an update on 'Operation Ganga', sharing that over 13,300 Indians had been evacuated from Ukraine on 63 flights. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that almost every Indian had been evacuated from war-ridden Kharkiv, and a Nepali and Bangladeshi citizen were also expected to board the next evacuation flight. According to Bagchi, the main challenge for India was evacuating its citizens out of Sumy.

"From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation. The best option would be a ceasefire. We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Meanwhile, Russia has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine on March 5, Saturday. Moscow has announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. As per the ministry, the people of these crisis-hit cities will be allowed to leave and seek aid.