Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Holds High-level Meeting After First Indian Casualty Naveen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 1, held a crucial high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. This was the fourth meeting held by the Prime Minister to take stock of the contingencies in Ukraine. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, EAM S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

On Monday night, the PM had chaired a similar high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis with Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Piyush Goyal, and other top bureaucrats. This was the third such meeting presided over by him in a span of 24 hours amid concerns over the safety of Indians. Following this, four ministers - Puri, Scindia, Rijiju and VK Singh - were dispatched to four Ukraine neighbour countries to lead the evacuation efforts.

The meeting today follows India's first casualty in Ukraine, after an Indian student lost his life in the Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv. Following the unfortunate development, PM Modi had a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, to extend his condolences. The student, identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

IAF to join Operation Ganga, Union Ministers dispatched

In the wake of the developments, PM Modi has called on the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join Operation Ganga to safely bring back Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The decision has been taken to evacuate more people in a shorter time frame. Additionally, the IAF will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.

PM Modi has also dispatched four Union Ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in an effort to coordinate with the foreign EU governments to ensure the smooth transit of its citizens. While Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh will be going to Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland respectively, Scindia will visit Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.

Meanwhile, amid the deteriorating situation, the Indian Embassy has advised its nationals to leave Kyiv urgently today. Issuing a fresh advisory to its nationals on March 1, the embassy advised all Indian citizens, including students to leave the capital city by trains or "through any other means available." The advisory came shortly after reports of Russia using 'vacuum bombs' against Ukraine surfaced on Monday.