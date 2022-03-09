Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Speaks To Hungarian PM, Leaders Stress On Need For Ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Hungary counterpart Viktor Orban on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine. According to a press release of the PMO, the two leaders agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue. PM Modi also thanked the Hungarian leader for facilitating the evacuation of citizens via the country's border.

"Prime Minister conveyed his warm thanks to PM Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border," the press release read.

In exchange, Prime Minister Orban conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine. He also offered to allow the evacuated students to continue their studies in Hungary if they wished, to which PM Modi expressed his appreciation.

"The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict," as per the official statement.

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Modi has been keeping in touch with the leaders of neighbouring nations. Yesterday, he held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte during which he reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. Besides neighbouring nations, PM Modi has also held regular diplomatic exchanges with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

All Indian students evacuated from Sumy

In a big achievement, India moved all its students trapped in Ukraine's Sumy through a Humanitarian Corridor on Tuesday. The development came a day after a localised ceasefire announced by the Russians collapsed and fierce fighting resumed, blocking their exit to safety. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that all Indian students have been moved out from Sumy. The MEA revealed that the Indian students were en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.

So far, more than 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights which began on February 22, 2022. On Tuesday, a total of 410 Indians were brought back by civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries via Suceava, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation.