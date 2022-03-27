Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Calls Biden's Speech 'moving And Deep' As POTUS Slams Putin

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, with US President Joe Biden calling for the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow continuously attacking Ukrainian cities.

On Saturday, Biden delivered an address from Poland's capital and voiced support for Ukraine and criticised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

He also expressed strong support for the NATO military alliance, saying Europe must strongly prepare itself for a long fight against Russia.

Poland calls Joe Biden's speech 'moving and deep'

Biden spoke from Poland's capital, Warsaw, where he condemned Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that "the president of the most powerful country in the world came to Warsaw and spoke very plainly about Russian aggression".

Biden's speech was "moving and deep", spokeswoman Lukasz Jasina told the BBC.

"Putin cannot be accepted back into our world society; he cannot be heard; he is not a partner we trust," Lukasz added. Notably, Poland has been playing a vital role in responding to Russia's military aggression by taking in more than two million refugees as it shares a border with war-ravaged Ukraine.

It is pertinent to note here that Russian forces attacked the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while Biden was addressing the neighbouring Poland. The relentless air attack devastated the city of an estimated 2 lakh people, who have had to leave their homeland. During Biden's visit to Poland, he also interacted with Ukrainian refugees staying in Poland and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

“We must remain unified today and tomorrow and the day after, and for the years and decades to come. It will not be easy,” Biden said as Russia continued to pound several Ukrainian cities. “There will be costs, but the price we have to pay, because the darkness that drives autocracy is ultimately no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere,” reported AP.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ever since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, Moscow has lost 16,600 personnel and 582 tanks, said Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Among other losses suffered by Kremlin troops were 1,664 armoured personnel vehicles, 52 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 7 boats, and 4 mobile SRBM systems. Ukraine has been showing tough resilience against Russian aggression, and embattled President Zelenskyy has said his country will not step back in this war.

