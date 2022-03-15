Russia Ukraine War: Poland, Czech, Slovenia PMs To Visit Kyiv As EC Reps, Meet Zelenskyy

With the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine having entered its Day 20, the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala and the Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa are heading to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The upcoming conclave is said to take place after Moscow and Kyiv conducted the fourth round of talks on March 14, however, both sides failed to reach a consensus on a ceasefire.

Taking to Facebook, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic stated, "Today, we are going together with PM of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, deputy PM Jarosław Kaczyński and PM of Slovenia Janez Janša to Kyiv as representatives of the European Council to meet with president Zelensky and PM Shmyhal."

"The visit is organized in consultation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for the Ukraine and Ukrainians. The International community has been informed about the visit by international organizations, i.e. UN," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Petr Fiala shared, "Together with the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, the Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński and the Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša, we are going to Kyiv today as representatives of the European Council to meet with President Zelenský and Prime Minister Shmyhal."

"The visit is organized in consultation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence," he added.

Further, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic mentioned that the team will present a broad package of support for Ukraine and its citizens during the upcoming visit.

Russia Ukraine war Day 20

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Russian President launched the said mission on February 24. Also, while reports of heavy shelling and explosions in Ukraine rocked the globe, Putin continued to brush his violent vision under the carpet. Despite aiming missiles at residential complexes and gritty visuals of heavy civilian casualties across Kyiv, the Kremlin asserted that its main objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation'.

While the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine has entered its Day 20 on Tuesday, the Ukrainian forces along with willing Ukrainians have put forth a fierce resistance against Putin's advances. With plenty still in dire conditions, reports suggest that 48,000 civilians have safely fled Ukraine with the aid of the Zelenskyy-led administration. Also, several countries, quintessentially the West, have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia, particularly on wealthy business leaders and associates of the Kremlin, referred to as Russian oligarchs.