Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Supplies Ammunition To Kyiv Amid Ongoing Conflict

Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stated that the country has provided ammunition to Kyiv amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He also denounced Russian aggression and stated that Poland stands with Ukraine at this time of crisis. "The convoy with ammunition that we are transferring to Ukraine has already reached our neighbours. We support the Ukrainians, we are in solidarity and strongly oppose Russian aggression," the Polish Defence Minister wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Presidents of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) eastern flank member states met in Warsaw on Friday, February 25, to express support for strong sanctions against Russia and its leaders in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The so-called NATO Bucharest Nine presidents met for a security summit, which also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They also participated virtually in a NATO summit in Brussels. "There cannot be any 'business as usual' in this situation in relations with Russia because that would have been a betrayal of the principles of the honest, open world," Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said after the meeting, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Earlier this week, the United States had announced the relocation of all its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland due to security concerns. This had come after Russia had recognised the independence of the breakaway regions of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Meanwhile, the United States reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to evacuate Kyiv amid the ongoing Russian military operation, but he turned down the offer. "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelensky stated, as per the AP.

It is worth mentioning here that Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which swiftly extended across the country, with Russian soldiers attacking from all three directions: land, sea, and air. Currently, a battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. After the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, were reported dead. While on the second day, the sound of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

