Russia-Ukraine War: Police Officials Detaining Demonstrators At Anti-war Rallies In Moscow

As Russia's military aggression in Ukraine transcends to the 11th day, Moscow's police have started taking action against the people demonstrating during the anti-war rallies. According to visuals shared by Nexta TV, Russian police can be seen beating the people who partook in the anti-war protests in Russia. Moreover, an image shared by the outlet revealed that a police van carrying those detained at anti-war rallies met with an accident in Moscow. The people in the aforementioned pictures can be seen injured in the accident.

This is how people are detained at anti-war rallies in #Russia pic.twitter.com/CtC6KrSK8j — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022

In #Moscow, a police van carrying detainees at anti-war rallies got into an accident pic.twitter.com/GGS5GuKC0o — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022

More than 10,000 protesters apprehended ever since the onset of Russian aggression

More than 10,000 protesters have been detained since Russia's military action started in Ukraine on February 24, the OVD-info monitor announced on Twitter. OVD-info further revealed that anti-war protests took place across Russia on March 6 and at least 2502 protesters have been detained in 44 cities. The OVD-info monitor claimed that protests started off as peaceful, however, the police officials have beaten protestors and used tasers while apprehending them.

Protests erupted in Russia following Moscow's military action in Ukraine with people taking to the streets against Russian military operations announced by President Vladimir Putin. The OVD-Info monitor, the group that keeps track of arrests during protests revealed that the police detained at least 1967 people on February 24, 634 people on February 25 and 296 people had been detained on February 26, reported ANI.

Russian Protests against the War with Ukraine. A Chronicle of Events in Englishhttps://t.co/9Mgqq8Kn7v — ОВД-Инфо (@OvdInfo) March 2, 2022

As Russia's military action in Ukraine entered its eleventh day, the Ukrainian foreign ministry informed that eight Russian cruise missiles hit the Vinnytsia region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted that the Russian President "continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians." Furthermore, they called on the international community to provide air and missile defence, combat aircraft. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced that 11000 Russian troops have been killed in the offensive. Furthermore, Russia has lost 285 tanks, 44 aircraft and 48 helicopters as well as 4 unmanned aerial vehicles. Moreover, Russia has lost 985 armoured vehicles of different types, 21 anti-warfare systems, 60 cisterns, 109 artillery pieces and 447 vehicles as well as 2 vessels.

Eight Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia, a large city far from the frontline. Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians. Help us close the sky and save lives! Provide air and missile defense, combat aircraft! Stop Russian terrorism! pic.twitter.com/oXXoYrxr4m — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 6, 2022

Losses of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine, March 6 pic.twitter.com/bE37HhMfa7 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 6, 2022

