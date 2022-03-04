Russia-Ukraine War: Porsche Stops Car Delivery In Russia; Provides ₹8.39 Cr In Aid To Kyiv

The Volkswagen Group owned luxury car brand, Porsche, has decided to stop deliveries of their car in Russia in retaliation to Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine. The decision was taken as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its ninth day. Sharing details about their sales in the Russian nation, Porshe said that they have 26 centres in 20 cities in Russia. Porshe added that they have sold 6,262 cars in Russia in the last financial year, 2021.

"The most popular model was the Cayenne with 3,431 units (representing more than 54%). The Macan followed in second place with 1,413 vehicles (more than 22%). The iconic 911 sports car was handed over to 375 customers in the past fiscal year. In total, Porsche delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021," the company said in its official statement.

Porsche, sharing their reaction to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, said, "We do hope for a cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy and is convinced that a sustainable solution to the conflict can only be found under the auspices of international law. In everything that Porsche does, the safety and wellbeing of people are paramount. The degree of impact on business activities is continuously being determined by a task force of experts."

Volkswagen Group provides aid to Ukraine

The Volkswagen Group-owned brand donated one million euros (over Rs 8.39 crore) to war-torn Ukraine. The carmaker will be donating the money through UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe which is a United Nations Refugee aid in Germany and Ferry Porsche Foundation. The UN group will be given 75 thousand euros while the latter will be receiving the rest to provide help in Ukraine.

Providing additional information the car brand said the money donated to Ferry Porsche Foundation will be used to help children in villages in an emergency while the UN will use the money for groundwork. Sharing his feeling about the situation in Ukraine Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said, "We are deeply saddened by the events in Ukraine. Many people need urgent aid through no fault of their own. We are therefore contributing and supporting organisations that help the population on the ground.”