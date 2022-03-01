Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy Thanks Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge For Support

Responding to Britain's Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is 'grateful' to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal Family. The President also said that as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine, Prince William and Kate Middleton stood by the war-hit country. Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had taken a rare step to comment on a political issue to offer their support to the people of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. 'Good will triumph,' wrote President Zelenskyy.

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

UK's Prince William and Kate Middleton extends support to Ukraine

The couple made a reference to a royal visit to the country in October 2020 to express their backing for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of the country.

"In October 2020, we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a Twitter statement.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future," the statement added.

UK supports Ukraine amid ongoing war

Protests, demonstrations and vigils in support of Ukraine are being held across the UK, including in London and Manchester. One of the vigils took place outside the Russian Embassy in London, where there were chants of "Russia stop the war", "Putin stop the war" and "leave Ukraine alone".

Supporters of Ukraine also gathered in other parts of the UK, last week, including in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens, and more vigils have also been organised for Sunday. Buildings across the UK, including London landmarks of London Eye and 10 Downing Street, have been brightly lit in yellow and blue reflecting the Ukrainian flag this week in a display of solidarity.

Meanwhile, the UK government has now come forward to claim that Russia is being slowed down in its offensive. The UK Ministry of Defence intelligence on Tuesday said that Russia has 'failed' to gain control of Ukraine's airspace. It further added that the attacking troops have made 'little progress' in the past 24 hours in their advancement towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. However, it has warned against the increased risk for civilians in the region.

With PTI inputs