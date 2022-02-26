Russia-Ukraine War: Protesters Across The Globe Demand Cessation Of Russian Hostility

As Russian forces advance into Ukraine’s Capital, Kyiv, launching an assault on the residential buildings, protesters worldwide flooded into the streets of major cities across the globe with Yellow and Blue Ukrainian flags to express solidarity for the conflict-ridden nation. Demonstrators in several European cities including Italy demanded more robust actions from the European leaders against Russia’s authoritative regime. They condemned the loss of dozens of civilians and service members’ lives, according to on-ground reports.

Demonstrators shout slogans in St. Petersburg, Russia demanding to stop the war. [Credit: AP]

Protesters in Russia also emerged on the streets calling for their President Vladimir Putin to ‘stop the war’ against Kyiv. They were met with a heavy police presence, while as many as 2,000 protesters were arrested. In Washington, demonstrators surrounded the Russian Mission and United Nations buildings at Times Square in New York City demanding that the Biden administration takes tougher actions against the Russian regime as it continued the assaults on Ukraine.

In the footages that aired on Saturday, people also marched to the White House, as well as to the Russian embassy, demanding that their government stands with Ukraine and holds the Russian leader accountable for war crimes.

People take part in a vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the White House in Washington, DC [Credit: AP]

People gather in Russia to demand the cessation of hostilities. [Credit: AP]

'Stop the war in Ukraine'

In UK’s capital London, hundreds of protesters gathered outside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and the Russian Embassy carrying Ukrainian flags and placards denouncing Russia’s military action against Ukrainians. Near Berlin, at the landmark The Brandenburg Gate, Germans opposed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for lack of demonstration of support for Kyiv under siege. “Stop the war in Ukraine,” read the banners. Marchers in Paris yelled pro-Ukrainian slogans as the City Hall lit up in solidarity with the Ukrainians.

A protester with a Ukrainian flag walks in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, and other Russian cities. [Cedit: AP]

Spain, Lebanon, Austria, The Netherlands, Poland, and several other European countries witnessed a sea of protesters deriding the Russian invasion of what they labelled a sovereign state.

As Russians demonstrated on the streets demanding the immediate cessation of hostilities with Kyiv, more than 1,391 were detained in 51 cities, according to OVD-Info. Another 700 were detained in the second largest city Saint Petersburg in Russia. Several petitions were launched by Russia’s human rights advocates, including the prominent Lev Ponomaryov that accumulated over 150,000 signatures demanding that Russia halts its so-called ‘military operation’ inside Kyiv.

Image: AP