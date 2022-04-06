Russia-Ukraine War: Public Organizations Appeal To Zelenskyy To Sign Law On War Criminals

A number of public organizations have appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to immediately sign the law on war criminals adopted by the Verkhovna Rada back in 2021. The appeal comes in response to the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha city - situated in Kyiv Oblast. The signatory public organisations and Euromaidan SOS remind the public that the President of Ukraine signed the law on war criminals No. 2689 in June 2021, the appealing organizations said in a statement.

They also asked Zelenskyy to confirm his willingness to punish war criminals with a simple action that is by immediately signing this bill. "We also again call on the Ukrainian parliament to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court without delay," the statement read, Interfax reported. The authors of the appeal stated that they support President Zelenskyy's assertions that criminal accountability for the crimes perpetrated by the invaders is unavoidable, but they insist that he "must back up his words with deeds." They stated that the Ukrainian Criminal Code has not included responsibility for crimes against humanity until now, and war crimes are written in such a clumsy manner that applying this criterion in practice is nearly impossible.

"Even one relies solely on the International Criminal Court, it cannot cover the entire array of international crimes committed, after all, according to its policy, it focuses exclusively on leadership positions, so that thousands of perpetrators who committed these crimes with their own hands remain the responsibility of national investigation and judicial bodies," the statement added. It also noted that delaying the solution to this problem is a direct path to impunity, and bill No. 2689 intends to close the gap by giving the state legal instruments to bring war criminals to justice.

Ukraine's Parliament implemented norms of international criminal & humanitarian law in 2021

The authors of the appeal emphasized that these changes to the Criminal Code are all the more crucial if the President of Ukraine's plan to establish an international hybrid tribunal is implemented effectively. Last year in May, the Verkhovna Rada incorporated international criminal and humanitarian law rules into Ukraine's Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, which will make it possible to prosecute war criminals by supporting bill No. 2689 with 248 votes. For the unversed, the Verkhovna Rada is the unicameral parliament of Ukraine which is composed of 450 deputies.

Image: AP