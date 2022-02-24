Russia-Ukraine War: Punjab CM Channi Seeks PM Modi's Intervention For Rescue Of Indians

Expressing concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sought the intervention of PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, he urged the PM to ensure the safe return of all Indians including nationals hailing from Punjab stranded in Ukraine at present. Earlier in the day, the Andhra Pradesh government wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighting that many Indians from the state had sought its help to return home.

Promising full assistance to the Centre in repatriating students from Andhra Pradesh, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged MEA officials to reach out to his office for any required support. In wake of the growing tensions, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had already advised citizens to temporarily return home.

However, it urged them to stay wherever they are and not travel to Kyiv after Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian flights. At the same time, Centre assured that alternative travel arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indians.

Deeply concerned over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. I urge Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to intervene for the rescue and safe return of Indians in general and Punjabis in particular, stuck in war hit Ukraine. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 24, 2022

India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Speaking at the UNSC meeting earlier in the day, TS Tirumurti - Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, expressed concern for the safety of over 20,000 Indian nationals including students, who are staying in different parts of Ukraine.

Advocating a sustained diplomatic dialogue, he stressed, "We (India) call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation. We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. I would like to underline that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's envoy to India Igor Polikha urged PM Modi to immediately speak to Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in order to bring the situation under control.

In another development, MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh told the media, "India's stand is neutral and we hope for a peaceful solution".

As per sources, the Centre is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine and the MEA control room has been expanded and made operational on a 24/7 basis. India's focus is on ensuring the safety and security of citizens, sources revealed.