Russia-Ukraine War: 'Putin Invading Ukraine Like Hitler’s Invasion Of Russia,' Says Swamy

Deeming Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine as akin to Adolf Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy signalled a further collapse of Russia as what happened in 1991, the year that marked the dissolution of the USSR. Stating failure on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Swamy wondered what entails for New Delhi, once Russia gets a setback. The statement holds relevance as Kremlin has declared a full-fledged war on Ukraine by the Russian military on the pretext of 'special military' operations in the newly-formed Donbass, comprising Ukraine's rebel regions - Donetsk and Luhansk.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy shared, "Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is much like Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Russia in World War II. It will be like Nazis getting stuck in St Peterburg and then downhill, and thus signal a further collapse of Russia post-1991. Siberia will be gobbled up by China. India?

Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Russia in World War II

Nazi forces under Hitler invaded the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941. Texts suggest that over three million soldiers of the German armed forces (Wehrmacht) attacked the Soviet Union at a broad front, stretching from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south. While historians say that the Soviet Union suffered catastrophic losses, reports suggest that the USSR put up a stiffened resistance by August 1941.

Dr Swamy's tweet mentioned 'Nazis getting stuck in St Peterburg and then downhill', this refers to a timeline where the Hitler-led army reached the gates of the Russian city Leningrad (now St Petersburg) in the north and other parts of the Soviet Union (now, a part of Ukraine) but was exhausted. As against an estimation that the Soviet Union would collapse, the Nazis had failed to equip their troops for winter warfare. And because Hitler did not educate his army to fen for themselves during adversities, rather live-off amenities from the conquered Soviet Union, the German forces fell prey and were vulnerable to the Soviet's counterattack.

Adolf Hitler-led invasion of the Soviet Union came to be known as 'Operation Barbarossa' - the largest military offensive in history, involving a front that was hundreds of kilometers long. Hitler had entered a pact with Soviet leader Stalin who did not expect an invasion from his ally despite warnings being evident, and then is said to have gone into shock when the blitzkrieg happened. He rallied, however, and the resilience of the Russian people is credited for styming the Nazi war machine, fighting pitched battles particularly in the seige of Stalingrad and ultimately defeating Germany. In a reversal, Swamy drew its parallels with Putin's military advancements across Ukraine. Interestingly, the Rajya Sabha MP also implied that while Siberia's sovereignty will be threatened by neighbouring China, after the collapse of Russia, what will happen to India? he further questioned.