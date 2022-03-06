Putin Tells Macron 'ready To Meet In IAEA-Russia-Ukraine Format, But Not In Chernobyl'

Amid the worsening situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.

As per reports, in the telephonic conversation on Sunday, Putin told Macron that he is ready for a meeting in the IAEA-RF-Ukraine format, however, not in Chernobyl, but in the format of a video conference or in a third country. Putin told Macron that Ukrainian Radicals attempted 'provocation' around Nuclear Power Plant.

This comes three days after the two had an interaction where Putin's French counterpart was quoted saying 'Worst is yet to come.' The French President had earlier said that he will continue to engage with the Russian President in order to 'encourage him to give up weapons and avoid the war' in Ukraine from spreading further.

On March 3, while having a conversation with Macron, Putin had reportedly said that 'the goal of Russia's operation in Ukraine' will be achieved in any case and Ukraine's 'demilitarization and neutral status' is the goal of Russia's invasion.

On Friday, France strongly urged its nationals to evacuate Russia, stating that if their presence in the country is 'not essential,' they must leave on ‘indirect’ flights from Moscow to Paris. On the same day, the United States and its allies including France had strongly condemned Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and appealed to Moscow to refrain from attacking such establishments.

Moscow on Saturday had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down four Su-27 Jets. Ever since the war began on February 24, Russian forces have obliterated 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in air.

Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops. Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that the world is strong enough to close our skies."

NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict.

Russia-Ukraine talks

The third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire.