Russia Ukraine War: Putin Recruiting Syrian Soldiers To Help With Kyiv Invasion, Says US

A Wall Street Journal report, citing the United States officials, indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming to recruit Syrian soldiers to invade Ukraine amid escalating conflict in and around Kyiv. The US administration further reported that Kremlin is recruiting Syrian fighters, given their expertise in urban combat operations and offensives. The report surfaced as Russia has declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) on Monday to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik.

In addition, the Journal state that Vladimir Putin's forces have been recruiting Syrian fighters in recent days and they have been operating inside Syria since 2015. According to US officials, Putin is seeking to engage fighters who can deal an absolute blow to the Ukrainian administration and escalate the military offensives there.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's loyal forces are backed by Russia and they have been combatting urban centres for over a decade. In fact, they are trained with hard skill sets to find among Russian troops, as per The Hill report.

Also, while numbers are unknown so far, the Journal has alerted that Russian forces already consist of concerning Syrian fighters and they have been preparing to enter the conflict.

Russia Ukraine war

While Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that over 16,000 foreign fighters are engaged in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to defend the eastern European country, calling it an 'international legion', political analysts have said that any involvement of Syrian fighters will further internationalize the crisis which began on February 24, 2022. On the pretext of 'special military operation' in the Donbas region and to 'put Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation', Putin had ordered a full-fledged military invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has already taken over two Ukrainian nuclear power plants - Chernobyl & Zaporizhzhya and is heading towards Yuzhnoukrainsk. Over 1 million Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters.

As per the map shared by Ukrainian authorities, it is evident that Russian forces, on the orders of Putin, have gushed into the country's north and northeast region, in an endeavour to encircle and capture the capital city of Kyiv. The positions reflect the first 11 days of the Russia-Ukraine war, wherein the Kremlin's forces have encircled many key cities across northern Ukraine and are continuing to advance towards Kyiv, as per reports.