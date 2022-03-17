Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Says War With Ukraine For The 'right To Be And Remain Russia'

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, March 17, said that he is at war with Ukraine "for the right to be and remain Russia." Addressing a meeting on measures or social-economic support for the regions, Putin claimed that his "struggle" is to protect the sovereignty and "future of Russia." He also slammed Russians supporting Ukraine, saying that they are guided by the Western way of life.

"The struggle we are waging is a struggle for our sovereignty, for the future of our country and our children. We will fight for the right to be and remain Russia," Russian President Vladimir Putin said, as quoted by Ukrpravda News.

Putin also accused the West of "betting" on Russian citizens in an attempt to "harm" the Russian Federation. "They are trying to send the country beyond Mozhay and turn it into a weak, dependent one,” he said. Warning that the West is trying to "abolish" Russia, the head of the Russian Federation stated that Moscow will never be "humiliated" by such efforts.

Russia was 'forced to attack' Ukraine: Putin

Putin's remarks come after on Tuesday he discussed the reason and objectives of the all-out attack on Ukraine with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. During the telephonic conversation, Putin flagged that the attack, which he calls a "special military operation" is aimed to 'protect' the people of Donbass, a statement released by the Kremlin informed. Putin also underscored that he acted in response to a request for help by the heads of state of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Separately, Putin also claimed that Russia was forced to launch the military operation as "large scale attack on Donbass was just a matter of time. We prevented the attack." The Russian president further said that Western patrons don't care about the fate of the people at the neo-Nazis. "They choose economic, financial, and trade sanctions as weapons against Russia."

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come as the ongoing brutal Russia-Ukraine war that has killed thousands in the ex-Soviet nation and displaced nearly 2 million from February 24. Previously, Putin also unilaterally identified two of Ukraine's Donbass region as "independent," violating international law and the Minsk Accord.

The war ensued months of Russian military build-up along the Russia-Ukraine border. Putin, however on numerous occasions, has claimed that Russia does not pose threat to Ukrainian territories and the "special military operation" is aimed to demilitarise the country. Nevertheless, on the ground, Russian troops invading Ukraine have shelled innumerable civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and residential buildings. Noting the relentless bombings on key cities, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated calls for 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine, which has been constantly denied by the West, including NATO and EU.

Meanwhile, the Western nations, including the European Union (EU) have aimed to cripple the Russian economy with strangling sanctions. In response, President Putin said, "These sanctions are the consequence of irresponsible policies; they (West) have increased the inflation and inequality and we have more refugees around the world."

(Image: AP)