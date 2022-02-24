Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Threatens Peace Of Whole Planet, Says Romanian President

The president of Romania has condemned Russia's reprehensible attack on Ukraine and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens the peace of the entire planet.

Romania borders Ukraine and is a member of NATO and the European Union.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that Russia chose the reprehensible and completely illegal path of massive armed violence against an independent and sovereign state.

Iohannis said that Romania, a country of about 19.5 million people, is ready to deal with economic and humanitarian consequences that the conflict could generate.

He stressed that Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine and said Romanian authorities will take absolutely all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the country's citizens.

Czech President condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Prague: Czech President Milos Zeman, who has been a leading pro-Russian voice among European Union leaders, has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Zeman said in an address to the nation that Russia has committed a crime against peace.

A week ago, Zeman said that warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine were a failure by CIA. He said repeatedly he didn't believe Russian wanted to attack Ukraine.

I admit I was wrong, Zeman said Thursday. An irrational decision by the leadership of the Russian Federation will cause significant damages to the Russian state.

He called for harder sanctions against Russia, declaring that it's necessary to isolate a lunatic and not just to defend ourselves by words but also by deeds.

NATO Secretary-General says the war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent

Brussels: NATO's secretary-general says Russia has launched a war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent.

Jens Stoltenberg called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders for Friday.

Stoltenberg said that this is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. And he charged that Russia is using force to try to rewrite history.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border.

Lithuania declares state of emergency

Helsinki: NATO member Lithuania, which has borders with Russian ally Belarus and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, has declared a state of emergency effective early Thursday afternoon due to the situation in Ukraine.

The decree signed Thursday by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda steps up border protection. It gives authorities, among other things, the right to check and inspect vehicles, persons and luggage in the border area.

Lithuania also borders fellow NATO and European Union members Poland and Latvia.

Turkey urges Russia to halt unlawful actions in Ukraine

Ankara: Turkey has called on Russia to halt what it describes as unfair and unlawful actions in Ukraine.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday said the Russian attacks were unacceptable and that Turkey rejects them.

This attack, beyond destroying the Minsk agreements, is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and of the world, the ministry statement said, referring to deals that aimed to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.

The statement added that Turkey opposes moves that change borders through the use of weapons.

German Chancellor condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine

Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, calling it a dark day for Europe and expressing his country's full solidarity with Kyiv.

Scholz said in a statement at the chancellery in Berlin on Thursday that new sanctions to be imposed on Russia by Germany and its allies would show that Putin has made a serious mistake with his war.

Addressing NATO allies in eastern Europe, Scholz said Germany understood their worries in light of the latest developments and stands by its commitments within the alliance.

Scholz said he and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed soon holding an in-person meeting of the heads of government of NATO member states.

NATO agrees to beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine

Brussels: NATO has agreed to beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive in Ukraine.

NATO ambassadors said in a statement after emergency talks Thursday that we have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies.

While some of NATO's 30-member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, NATO as an organisation is not. It will not launch any military action in support of Ukraine.

Countries closest to the conflict Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are among those to have triggered rare consultations under Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty, which can be launched when the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the (NATO) parties is threatened. We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense across the Alliance, the envoys said in a statement.

Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.

'Kyiv will face tough battles'

Kyiv: An adviser to Ukraine's president says that Russian forces forged 10-20 kilometers (6-12 miles) deep into the Chernihiv region of northern Ukraine and are regrouping to continue the offensive.

But Oleksiy Arestovich said Thursday that Kyiv is under reliable protection and they will face tough battles.

Arestovich said that fighting is going on 4-5 kilometers (2 -3 miles) north of Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, in the country's northeast. He said Ukrainian troops destroyed four Russian tanks there.

The adviser said that Russian troops that moved into Ukraine from Russian-annexed Crimea are trying to advance toward Melitopol and Kherson.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine

Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine as a grave violation of the international order.

Lapid told reporters on Thursday that Israel is prepared to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and urged Israeli citizens to leave the country.

Israel is a country well-versed in war. War is not the way to resolve conflicts, he said, adding that there was still a chance for a negotiated solution.

Moldova to introduce a state of emergency

Bucharest: Moldova's president says the country's Supreme Security Council has decided to ask parliament to introduce a state of emergency following Russia's attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

President Maia Sandu said Thursday that Russia's attack on Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international norms.

Sandu urged Moldovan citizens in Ukraine to return home. Moldova, a former Soviet republic and one of Europe's poorest nations, has a population of around 3.5 million and is not a NATO member.

There are now concerns in Moldova that the neighbouring conflict could trigger an influx of refugees. Sandu said that at the border crossing points with Ukraine there is an increase in traffic flow.

She added that we will help people who need our support. At this moment, we are ready to accommodate tens of thousands of people.

'About 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack'

Kyiv: An adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that several dozen people have been wounded.

He didn't specify whether the casualties included civilians.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian authorities will hand weapons to all those willing to defend the country.

The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian, he said, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry's assembly facilities.

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey urges the NATO member country to close its airspace

Ankara: Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey has called on the NATO member country to close its airspace and to shut down the straits at the entrance of the Black Sea to Russian ships.

We are calling for the airspace, Bosporus and Dardanelles straits to be closed, Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told reporters on Thursday.

We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side. At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side.

A 1936 convention gives Turkey control over the straits connecting the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, and allows it to limit the passage of warships during wartime or if Turkey is threatened.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened an emergency security meeting to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Turkey, which enjoys close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, had been pressing for a diplomatic solution to the tensions.

Ukraine's president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia

Kyiv: Ukraine's president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the country's military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance.

'Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south'

Kyiv: A Ukrainian presidential adviser says that Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south. The adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the Ukrainian military is fighting hard.

Podolyak said Thursday that "our army is fighting back inflicting significant losses to the enemy.

He said that there have been civilian casualties, but didn't give details.

He said that Ukraine now needs greater and very specific support from the world military-technical, financial as well as tough sanctions against Russia, he said.

Another adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has targeted air bases and various other military infrastructure.

Image: AP