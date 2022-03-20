Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's Forces Push Deeper Into Mariupol; Local Authorities Seek Help

Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday as their invasion of the former Soviet state continued for the fourth week. Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks now, continues to bear the brunt of Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

Attacks have continued for weeks now, with Russians bombarding a theatre, maternity hospital amongst others and leading to thousands of casualties. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over 9,000 people were evacuated from the city on Friday but with little or no food and water, local authorities continue to plead for help.

Experts have opined that if Mariupol falls, it would mark a significant battleground victory for Russian troops, who are largely bogged down outside major cities. The city would allow Moscow to build a direct link between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and Eastern Ukrainian regions, controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

Meanwhile, Mariupol City Council, on Friday, claimed that Russian authorities were forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to relocate to Russia. However, this claim is yet to be confirmed by Associated Press, which reported it. Notably, Kyiv had earlier objected to humanitarian corridors leading to Russian territory but Kremlin had claimed that there were people willing to shift to Russia.

On Saturday, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the nearest forces that could assist Mariupol’s defenders were already struggling against “the overwhelming force of the enemy” at least 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

“There is currently no military solution to Mariupol,” he said on Friday. “That is not only my opinion, that is the opinion of the military.”

The developments come as the Russian attack on Ukraine intensified with each passing day since it began on February 24. Noting the escalating devastation in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko on Thursday demanded Moscow must give up its rights granted by the UN Charter, under which Russia currently holds power to veto.

His statement came after Moscow defied the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine.

