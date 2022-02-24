Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reacted to the Russia-Ukraine crisis calling the safety of stranded Indians paramount. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP shared a video of an Indian student reportedly stranded in Kyiv and asked the government to expedite the evacuation of the 20,000 Indians in Ukraine.

"Half of our group mates were leaving but after the bomb blast they were stopped in the middle and sent back. There is no response on where we should go. The university is telling us to come and not be scared, they have no value for our lives, the Indian government also has no value for our lives," the student in the video claimed.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday informed that the MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. "As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The central government will ensure the safety of all Indians," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued a notification asking the students stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations for the time being.

The safety of 20,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine is paramount.



Govt must expedite their evacuation. pic.twitter.com/V1N3KEO0Qp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2022

PM Modi holds emergency meeting

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding an emergency meeting on February 24, Thursday, at 7 PM. The meeting will be focused on the evacuation process of Indian citizens and getting Indian students out of the war-hit nation, sources reported. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary will be a part of the session, as per sources.

Earlier, Republic had reported that the Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation. The Ministry of External Affairs has now set up a control room to provide maximum support to Indians affected by the war situation. In order to provide maximum support to the Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, the control room in Delhi has been expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

Here are the contact details of the control room: