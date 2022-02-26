Russia-Ukraine War: Rahul Gandhi Writes To Jaishankar, Seeks Evacuation Of Indian Students

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday urging him to assist Indian students waiting to be evacuated from war-ridden Ukraine. Stating that he was 'deeply concerned by the grave threat to the safety and security of the students, the Wayanad MP revealed that several stranded Indians belonged to his parliamentary constituency as well.

"Given the massive escalation in the conflict coupled with the looming uncertainty the Indian students have desperately sought help from the Indian government. In light of the circumstances I request you to extend assistance to ensure their safety and take all possible measures to evacuate them on priority," his letter read.

First flight carrying 219 Indians lands in Mumbai

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday informed that EAM S Jaishankar will get in touch with Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. The MEA control room in Delhi is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine. India's Embassy in Ukraine has also issued an advisory for all Indian Nationals asking them to maintain calm and remain safe in homes, hostels, or accommodations.

"All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries," the advisory read.

Following the airspace closure in Ukraine, MEA has decided to activate alternate evacuation routes. The first flight with 219 Indian nationals from Romania's capital Bucharest landed at around 8 pm today at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The evacuated Indians were welcomed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in person.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, our main objective was to bring back each and every Indian stranded in Ukraine. 219 students have arrived here. This was the first batch, the second will reach Delhi soon. We'll not stop until all of them are back home," Goyal said.

