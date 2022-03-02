Russia-Ukraine War: Rajnath Singh Shares 'PM Modi Reviews Ukraine Situation Twice A Day'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the prevailing situation in Ukraine twice every day to evacuate Indian nationals. The Union Minister's remarks come amid the heightened tensions in Ukraine in the wake of Russian military action. As per news agency ANI, the Defence Minister said that the Government of India has also deployed an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane for the safe evacuation of Indian nationals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "About 2,500 people evacuated till this morning- they are being sent to neighbouring nations & being brought back from there."

On Tuesday, addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Dhan Ghata, Sant Kabir Nagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh averred, "The Prime Minister reviews the situation every day to bring our Indian citizens back. People are facing difficulty as no airstrip, airport is left in Ukraine. Still, we're talking to the Ukrainian government, neighbouring countries' governments to bring our citizens back."

The Indian government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn Ukraine as tensions rise. PM Modi, on Tuesday, held another high-level meeting on the evacuation of Indian nationals for the third consecutive day. On Monday, the Prime Minister had chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. PM Modi had also conducted a meeting regarding the same on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security met on February 24 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia attacks Ukraine's 2nd largest city Kharkiv

On Wednesday, Russia continued its attack on Kharkiv. As per the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Russian troops have now launched Kalibr missile attacks on residential buildings and administrational buildings. Russia now claims that it has taken complete control of Kherson while street fighting also took place in Kharkiv.

Furthermore, as per a report by the Russian news agency, TASS, a source close to Russia-Ukraine talks has stated that the second round of negotiations has been postponed and not cancelled. "Not a cancellation; the schedule was shifted; official information will come shortly," the source said. Reportedly, the talks will be held in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus.

Image: ANI, AP