Russia-Ukraine War: 'Ready To Meet Putin In Istanbul Or Ankara', Zelenskyy Tells Erdogan

Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Turkish cities of Istanbul or Ankara. As Russian troops continued their offensive for the eleventh day, the actor turned politician held a telephonic conversation with Erdoğan wherein he reckoned that he was ready to meet Putin in any Turkish city that he wants, according to Turkey’s Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. Notably, Erdoğan has informed Putin about the offer.

Turkey walking a diplomatic tightrope

Since the start of the conflict, Turkey has been walking a diplomatic tightrope between allies Russian and Ukraine. Earlier this week, Ankara shut down the strategic Bosporus Strait to warships of "belligerent countries." It is to mention that Kyiv had asked Ankara to block Russian warships, but it has taken no firm step till now. Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to work closely with constructive forces to find a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis in the interest of peace and stability, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Russian invasion

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire. As the war continued for the ninth day on Saturday, Russian troops successfully captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson - a provincial capital located on the southern front of Ukraine. More than 2000 civilians have lost their lives since the invasion began, as per Ukrainian authorities. In addendum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have claimed to kill 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began. In the latest development, Russian troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

