Russia-Ukraine War: Renault Suspends All Industrial Operations At Its Moscow Facility

As Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 29th day, the French multinational automobile manufacturer, Renault has confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that all operations at its Moscow facility have been halted. This announcement came as Ukrainian politicians had demanded a boycott of Renault, accusing the business of "sponsoring Russia's war machine”. According to the official website of the firm, “Renault Group activities in its manufacturing plant in Moscow are suspended as of today.”

Following a meeting of Renault Group's Board of Directors, the company asserted that the Renault Group is currently evaluating its options taking into consideration the present situation, in regards to its role in major Russian automobile manufacturer AvtoVAZ, which is owned by Renault. Further, it also promised to act responsibly towards its 45,000 workers in Russia. According to Renault Group's financial figures, AvtoVAZ's Lada brand accounted for roughly 21% of the Russian market in 2021.

The French car manufacturer has emphasised that it has already taken the required steps to comply with international penalties, as per the official website.

'Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin and others must stop being the sponsors of Russia's war machine': Zelenskyy

Previously on March 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out Renault and other large French corporations for continuing to operate in Russia. Zelensky said, “Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin and others must stop being the sponsors of Russia's war machine," CNN reported.

In addition to this, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, has also urged for a global boycott of the automaker. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Renault refuses to pull out of Russia. Not that it should surprise anyone when Renault supports a brutal war of aggression in Europe.”

Other car manufacturers ceased operations in Russia

Apart from Renault, Mercedes-Benz on March 2 had stated that it would be stopping vehicle shipments to Russia as well as local manufacture in the country. The German company said in a statement that it will stop exporting passenger cars as well as vans to Russia, and local manufacture, "until further notice."

Furthermore, the Volkswagen Group had announced earlier that it has chosen to cease automotive manufacturing in Russia until further notice. It is worth noting that Mazda, Skoda, and Volvo also declared in a statement that they have agreed to stop sales in Russia due to the possible dangers connected with exporting material with Russia, including the EU and US sanctions.

