Republic Media Network's Patrick Lancaster on Sunday brought an exclusive report from an underground bunker in Donetsk, which Russia has declared an independent region amid war with Ukraine. He reported from a Ukrainian bunker that was under Ukraine's control but has fallen to Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) forces.

The military position was close to a village, which DPR recently took control of. In the clip, a hole can be seen in the underground bunker which was reportedly used to target the enemies.

Russia launched a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine in the guise of protecting ethnic Russian in the so-called republics of Luhansk and Donetsk from genocide being carried out by Ukraine's "neo-Nazi government".

Meanwhile, the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is likely to take place on Monday, March 7. The date was suggested by Kyiv, Moscow is reportedly yet to respond.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the 11th day of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian forces shelled encircled cities and a second attempt was made to evacuate citizens from Mariupol. However, it failed due to continued violence. Ukrainian officials claimed to shell disrupted what was supposed to be a ceasefire.

According to the UN agency, the number of people that have fled the country has increased to 1.5 million. Meanwhile, Ukrainian refugees continued to stream into neighbouring countries, including Romania, Poland and Moldova.

Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artilleries across the country, including bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv. However, the miles-long Russian armoured column threatening Kyiv was still stalled outside Kyiv.

Humanitarian crisis

The death toll in the war is difficult to measure. The UN human rights office said that at least 351 civilians have been killed since February 24 but the true number can be much higher.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has verified at least six attacks that have killed six health care officials and injured 11 others.