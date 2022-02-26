Russia-Ukraine War: Republic Reports From Kyiv's Lobonovsky Avenue Post Russian Airstrikes

Day-3 of incessant Russia-led missile and airstrikes on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, Republic TV brings the ground reality of the war zone, minutes away from the impacted sites and the destruction that entails. The latest airstrike on the orders of Vladimir Putin has slammed into residential complexes, causing wreckage and major losses to the country's infrastructure. Wile 5,000 Ukrainian nationals are said to have fled the country, the war-torn nation is putting forth a solid resistance under the commitment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While the Kremlin vouched for Russia's target to 'put Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation', the on-ground reporting by Republic TV and visuals accessed via the internet indicate that Moscow-led explosions in Kyiv have been nothing short of destruction.

Republic TV's crew, comprising Shawan Sen and Mridul Sharma, reported from the bombarded site of central Kyiv's Lobonovsky Avenue where locals confirmed that one of the missile-crash sites is an industrial space. While the area has been cordoned off by Ukrainian security forces, there emerged rumours of serious casualties in the area as labourers and security guards were present at industry premises.

The duo further showed a damaged residential complex that was lopsidedly erected after being targetted by Russia's missile shelling. Another clipping showed a residential apartment building, that was attacked by Kremlin forces. While ravaged units at the foot of the apartment were already destroyed, with debris and shelling on the road, dense smoke billowed from the top floors of the said apartment building after the missile strike.

Russia-Ukraine war continues on Day-3

On the pretext of Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow and in a bid to 'demilitarise' Ukraine, Putin ordered the Russian military to carry out heavy missile strikes and explosions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began after troops encroached the eastern European country from broader fronts in the north, east and south. At present, the battle is underway to grasp the reins of Kyiv.

Ukraine on Saturday claimed that it has now destroyed a total of 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops. It also claimed to have killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers’.

While Russia has been slapped with numerous international sanctions on its trades, business oligarchs and banks, no country of the West or under NATO have stepped up in defence of Ukraine. While admitting that his troops are left alone to prevent Russia from advancing, the Ukrainian President vouched for a resistance front saying, "we're all here".

Image: AP, Republic World