Republic Media Network, the first global channel to cover Zhytomyr and show the complete devastation caused by Russian troops in the Russia-Ukraine War, provided an opportunity for its viewers to speak directly with Republic's senior associate editor Shawan Sen, reporting directly from the school which was targetted by Russian troops on March 5.

Sudeep, a caller from Hyderabad, India, posed a question on why Russia is attacking the residential buildings, schools and hospitals even after they agreed that they won't be targetting civilians during the invasion. Replying to the caller from Hyderabad, Sen clarified that the Russians have not kept their word throughout the invasion.

'Ground reality very different'

Citing examples, Sen who has been reporting from the war zone since before the Russian invasion began, reminded that on the first day when the Russian army attacked Donbass and called it a 'special military operation' they promised to restrict themselves to that region "but the ground reality was very very different."

Shawan Sen that the Russian troops had started targetting the residential buildings of Ukraine from the second day of the war itself. Showing the ground reality through his camera lens Republic's senior associate editor showed the broken school and the attacked civilian area devasted by the Russian troops.

The caller inquired if Sen had 'any clue' about the situation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, to which he replied, citing the information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, "The Ministry has said they have evacuated every Indian from high intense zones like Kharkiv," adding that the MEA and the Indian Embassy are communicating with everyone stranded on a daily basis.

The second caller named Ganesh from Dubai thanked Shawan for showing the ground reality enquired about the well-being of the Republic team. Sen assured the caller that they are currently safe and showing his cameraman, he said that his entire crew deserves appreciation for covering the entire war from the ground. He further said that "it's his job" to do what he is doing and it is very encouraging to hear the appreciation.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday, March 5, demanded that Russia must immediately cease fire and allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. Kuleba spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and made appeals for Russia to stop the ongoing war that has claimed civilian lives. United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had also earlier emphasised the need to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine. "It is time to establish a ceasefire and return to the passive dialogue and negotiations to save the people in Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," the UN chief had ordered while addressing the UN General Assembly.

"It is time for restraint, reason and de-escalation. There is no place for actions and statements that would take this dangerous situation over the abyss," Guterres said.