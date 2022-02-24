As Ukraine continues to face grave attacks from Russian troops, civilians across the affected cities have been heading towards underground metro stations to take shelter while the Ukrainian government has declared martial law in the country. As the Republic Media Network team provides exclusive ground coverage from an underground metro station in Kharkiv, citizens along with several stranded students can be seen lined up in the subway in an anxious state.

Apart from Kharkiv, following the fears of early morning attacks, citizens have also crowded the subway stations in the capital city, Kyiv while air raid sirens rang across all the areas of the city. Notably, the dark underground subways are also acting as bomb shelters where the people along with their families have been crowding up since Thursday for their safety. Among these, many Indian students are also taking shelter and waiting for India to take evacuation measures for them.

An Indian medical student who was also among the civilians taking shelter in an underground subway in Kharkiv spoke to Republic TV and gave a detailed account of his experiences in the war-hit zone. As visuals show, several families have been sleeping in subway stations, and many have been going out for receiving necessary supplies from the administration.

The student said that the area of the station was pretty much crowded in the night, however, it remains vacant by the morning as people start going out to seek food and supplies.

"We are all safe over here underground rather than being outside. Earlier, last night we heard sounds of explosions and bombings from the city. It was in the morning at 5 AM, when we were sleeping and the bombing started," he said.

Ukraine claims around 800 casualties amongst Russian troops

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared 'war' on Ukraine allowing military troops to invade the country, forces continue to advance into western Ukraine while blasts were heard from the capital city earlier on Friday. As the military forces continue to face each other, in the latest developments, the Ukrainian force has till now claimed around 800 casualties among Russian troops since the invasion on February 24.

The capital city which is now under the attack of the Russian troops has been lashed with heavy missiles destroying multiple regions at large. In this regard, the United States Senator Marco Rubio has informed that at least "three dozen missiles" have been fired at Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to stay in the city.

Image: Republic World