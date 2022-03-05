Russia-Ukraine War: Residential Buildings Reduced To Rubble As Russia Attacks Kyiv Oblast

As Russia's military offensive continues for the tenth day, video taken in the aftermath of shelling in Kyiv Oblast shows residential houses turned into rubble as fire ignited due to a Russian attack continued burning. Earlier in the day air raid alert was issued in Kyiv Oblast, requesting the civilians to go to the nearby shelters.

Meanwhile, Russia agreed to a temporary ceasefire in two areas - Mariupol and Volnovakha - to let civilians evacuate. However, what appeared as a breakthrough fell apart as Ukrainian officials said the work to evacuate had halted as Russia continued shelling.

“The Russian side is not holding to the cease fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area,” said deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor,” Tymoshenko added.

Russia also breached the deal in Volnovakha, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told reporters. “We appeal to the Russian side to stop firing,” she said.

Zelensky lashes out at NATO for rejecting demand for no-fly zone

As Russian forces batter strategic locations elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday lashed out at NATO for refusing to foist a no-fly zone over the war-hit country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”

NATO said a no-fly zone could yield widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia. But as the US and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv and more than one million refugees spill through the continent, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Ruling out the possibility of a no-fly zone, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said, "The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukrainian airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes."