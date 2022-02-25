Russia-Ukraine War: Retired Ukrainian Personnel Join Forces To Combat Russian Invasion

Amid continuing invasion from Russia, Ukraine's Defense Ministry on February 25, averred that dozens of experienced military pilots, ranging in ranks from captain to general, are returning to the Air Force. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kyiv's Defence Ministry wrote, "Dozens of experienced military pilots from the captain to the general, who had previously been discharged from the reserve, are returning to the Air Force of the Armed Forces. Who knows, maybe one of them is the air avenger on the MiG-29, which is so often seen by Kyivites! Everything will be Ukraine!"

До строю авіації Повітряних Сил ЗСУ повертаються десятки досвідчених військових льотчиків від капітана – до генерала, які раніше були звільнені з війська в запас.



Хтозна, може один із них і є той повітряний месник на МіГ-29, якого так часто бачать кияни!

🇺🇦 Все буде Україна! pic.twitter.com/EkEVLk1Tee — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

As Russian soldiers advanced their approach, missiles bombarded the Ukrainian capital on Friday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the international community to do more, noting that the penalties declared thus far were insufficient. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of military actions in Ukraine, the shelling commenced on the second day of fighting. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed 137 people had been murdered so far, including 10 military members, and 316 people had been injured.

Ukraine announces it lost control of Chernobyl nuclear complex

Ukraine announced in the early hours of Friday that it had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear complex, which was the location of the 1986 accident, and that the Chernobyl plant's personnel had been "taken hostage." After the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear reactor was taken by the Russian military, higher than average gamma radiation levels were observed in the area near it, according to Ukraine's nuclear energy regulatory body.

Moreover, the invasion has been condemned by global leaders, who have imposed sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, China's customs office continues to support the Kremlin, permitting wheat shipments from all areas of Russia. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has stated that if Putin pushes into NATO countries, Washington will interfere, emphasising that if his Russian counterpart is not stopped now, he will become emboldened. The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as the countries on NATO's eastern border, have all received first batches of US military troops and equipment.

Image: AP