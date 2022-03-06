Russia-Ukraine War: Romania To Provide Shelter For Ukrainians Fleeing Moscow's Aggression

Invaded by Russia, desperate Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war-torn country are now given a helping hand from Romania as the country announced on Sunday that it will welcome and provide shelters to Ukrainian civilians who are seeking refuge. Taking to Twitter, the delegation of Romania to NATO stated that Romania is doing its part to help war-torn Ukraine and will continue its support.

Moreover, according to a recent report by Africanews, almost a thousand Ukrainians cross the border into south-eastern Romania on a daily basis. The report further stated that at the Danube border crossing at Isaccea, volunteers were ready to assist them. Meanwhile, the authorities stated that over 9,500 people crossed the border in Suceava county in northern Romania until Saturday. Notably, ever since the Russian incursion began, more than 170,000 people have reportedly sought refuge in Romania.

1.37 million people have fled Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis

Ever since Russia initiated its unprovoked offensive on February 24, more than 1.3 million Ukrainians have crossed borders, making it Europe's fastest-moving refugee crisis since World War II ended, according to the United Nations. According to UNHCR figures released on Saturday, 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring European nations as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military onslaught.

According to UNHCR figures, the outflow is already faster than the 2015 migratory crisis, when 1.3 million asylum seekers from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa entered Europe to flee poverty and violence. The majority of Ukrainians (53 percent) are fleeing to Poland, which has received 756,303 people so far, followed by Hungary with 157,004. As the situation worsens, an estimated 4 million people may depart Ukraine in order to avoid the increasing violence.

Every day, thousands of refugees, mostly women and children, cross the border by bus, other private vehicles or by foot, as Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are now banned from leaving the country. The massive migration is proving tough to handle, with automobile lines stretching for almost 14 kilometres and people waiting up to 40 hours to cross borders. Little children spend the entire day standing in the frigid cold to cross the borders with their families.

Alongside Ukrainian refugees are groups of foreign nationals from countries including Pakistan, Ghana, Morocco and Somalia, many of them students, but also workers and asylum seekers. There have been reports of foreign nationals being racially abused and discriminated against as they tried to cross to safety.

