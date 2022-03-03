Russia-Ukraine War: Round 2 Talks Likely To Be Shifted To Another Location In Belarus

As the second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 3, a Ukrainian official stated that it will not be held in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus but in a different location. "Information about the negotiations in Belovezhskaya Pushcha does not correspond to reality. Negotiations will really happen, but the place is different. All the details will be later," David Arakhamia of the Ukrainian delegation, wrote in a Facebook post. The Russian delegation has already arrived at Belovezhskaya Pushcha, where talks were planned to take place.

The Russian delegation's leader, Vladimir Medinsky, announced upon their arrival and stated that they are expecting their Ukrainian counterparts to reach soon. Speaking to reporters, he had indicated that the Ukrainian delegation had already departed from Kyiv. He further stated that the location for the negotiations was chosen jointly by both countries. Meanwhile, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry claimed that the talks would be held in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, Tass News Agency reported.

One of the members of the Ukrainian delegation, adviser to the Ukrainian President's Chief of Staff Mikhail Podolyak, responded to Russia's statements by urging everyone to wait until the "actual start of the dialogue." "It is doubtful that without the presence of the other (Ukrainian) side at the negotiating table, negotiations can really take place. So just wait for the real beginning of the dialogue," he added. Earlier on Wednesday, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister, stated that Kyiv is ready for the second round of peace negotiations with Russia. However, he also stressed that Ukraine is not ready to adopt ultimatums.

First round of peace talks held on the Polish-Belarusian border

It should be mentioned here that the first round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was held on February 28 on the Polish-Belarusian border. Both sides had addressed all issues on the agenda in detail throughout the discussions, which lasted over five hours, and identified some common points on which common positions can be found, as per Sputnik. Notably, the ongoing war between both countries reached its eighth day on Thursday, which was initiated by Russia on February 28.

Image: AP