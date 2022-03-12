Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Accuses US Of Providing Anti-aircraft Missile Systems To Kyiv

The chief spokesman for Russia's Ministry of Defense on Saturday claimed that the United States (US) provided anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. In a video address posted on Facebook by Russia's Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov added that European nations posed a threat to civilian aircraft.

He went on to say that on Saturday, Russian armed forces used a high-precision strike to cripple Ukraine's military's key radio intelligence centre. According to Konashenkov, 3,491 military facilities in Ukraine have been deactivated since Russia began its invasion of Kyiv on February 24.

123 drones, 1,127 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, and 115 multiple launch rocket systems were also destroyed, according to the official. Moreover, high-precision weaponry were also used to disable military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, according to Russia. In a single day, Russian Aerospace Forces' aviation and air defence shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles and one tactical missile of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Russia-Ukraine war

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry recently issued a statement saying that Russian forces destroyed a mosque in the port city of Mariupol, where up to 80 civilians were taking refuge. Further, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches its 17th day, a number of cities have been besieged.

India expressed its hope at the United Nations that diplomacy and dialogue between Russia and Ukraine would bring the war to an end. Meanwhile, talks between Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministers ended in a stalemate on Thursday. Moreover, US President Joe Biden stated that his country will not fight in Ukraine and that a confrontation between NATO and Russia would result in World War III.

In a televised address on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbass republics, he had decided to launch a special military operation to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. The Russian president stated explicitly that Moscow had no intention of invading Ukrainian territory.

When asked to describe the current situation, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian troops are limited to surgically destroying and incapacitating Ukrainian military facilities rather than attacking Ukrainian cities. The civilian population is not threatened in any way.