Russia-Ukraine War: Russia & Ukraine's Foreign Ministers To Meet In Turkey On March 10

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Turkey's coastal Antalya province on Thursday, March 10.

Turkey's attempts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, while walking a diplomatic tightrope, seem to have led to a breakthrough with Foreign Ministers of the two warring countries agreeing to meet in Antalya. With Moscow intensifying its aggression against Kyiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Turkey's coastal Antalya province on Thursday, March 10.

According to their Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the meeting was the outcome of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's initiatives and Turkey's 'intensive diplomatic efforts. Taking to Twitter, Cavusoglu hoped that the meeting could lead to peace and stability.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that a halt in Russia's 'military operation' in Ukraine was possible if Kyiv stopped fighting and implemented its demands. The statement came during a telephonic exchange between the Turkish President and Putin on Sunday. "Putin tells Erdogan halt in Russia's Ukraine operation possible if Kyiv halts fighting, implements demands," Russia's state-affiliated media Sputnik reported.

The call came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Erdoğan that he was ready to meet the Russian President in the Turkish cities of Istanbul or Ankara.

Russia-Ukraine war: 3rd round of talks underway in Belarus

Meanwhile, talks are underway between the Russian-Ukrainian delegations in Belarus, agencies reported. The meeting is the third round of discussions between Russia and Ukraine as the two countries strive to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people. 

In the second session of talks, both countries agreed to create safe humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities as well as observe a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created. However, what looked like a breakthrough ceasefire to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, fell apart quickly. Ukrainian authorities cancelled evacuation from Mariupol claiming that Russian shelling in the region was preventing them from safely clearing out civilians.

On Monday, March 7, Russia agreed to a ceasefire in four Ukranian cities-- Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy. 

