Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Bans Residents From Transferring Money Abroad As Ruble Crashes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a ban on foreign exchange loans and transfers outside the country by citizens as Russian currency faced a massive meltdown in the wake of stringent economic measures imposed by the West on Moscow in response to the invasion of Ukraine. As per reports, beginning from March 1, Putin also signed a bill ordering all export companies to sell 80% of their foreign exchange revenue made since January 1 on the market. This came after Putin and his cabinet met with the heads of the country's biggest private bank Sberbank and Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

Notably, the decision came on the same day the British government announced sanctions on the CBR in a bid to "further isolate Russia." In addition, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss also informed that Downing Street will also terminate Sberbank out of the sterling clearing and slap sanctions on three other banks. As the fresh set of financial bans on Moscow were declared yesterday, the UK announced that it will freeze assets of all Russian banks in the coming days.

Ruble dives as sanctions on Russia hit world market

Crushing sanctions by the West imposed over the weekend forced Russia to scramble an unprecedented financial meltdown on Monday. As per CNN business, while Putin held crisis talks with his financial experts, the Russian currency Ruble faced a nosedive against the US dollar. The ruble lost about 25% of its value to trade at 104 to the dollar at 12:15 pm on Monday, after earlier facing a freefall of 40%. As an impact, the CBR on Monday doubled interest rates to 20% while the Moscow stock exchange was closed for the day remaining close for today too (Tuesday, March 01).

On the other hand, the European subsidiary of Russia's biggest bank was on the edge of collapse as savings account holders rushed to withdraw their deposits. Financial experts on Monday predicted the subsequent downfall could lead the Russian economy to shrink by 5% at least. The sudden plummet came as the US, UK, European Union and Canada unleashed a barrage of penalties, and a warning to terminate Russian banks from SWIFT ( a global financial messaging service), aiming to "paralyse" Russian ability to invest in war weapons.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come against the backdrop of the full-fledged war between Russia and Ukraine. As of Tuesday, Russian armed forces continued to shell attacks on Ukrainian territories, aiming at schools, hospitals, mobile medical aid brigades, and ambulances, Ukrainian envoy to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said, which his Russian counterpart Vasily Nebenzya denied. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian delegates held the first round of peace talks in Belarus, the first time since Putin ordered an "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine.

The discussion took place as Putin on Sunday flagged warning that he has kept nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed an application for membership in European Union (EU), a step expected to further infuriate Moscow. The war that has lasted for 6 days now has killed 352 civilians, including 14 children, and injured over 1,600, including 116 children in embattled Ukraine, the country's health ministry informed.

