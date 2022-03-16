Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Continues To Blame Kyiv For Attacking Donetsk

The Donetsk region in Ukraine has been continuously attacked ever since the war between Russia and Ukraine started on February 24. Shelling and bombardment have taken place in the region despite the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two regions in Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and Donetsk has been the warring zone. Residential areas of the region have also been attacked.

Moscow, on Monday, blamed the Ukrainian army for firing a Tochka-U missile at a residential neighbourhood in Donetsk, in one of the city's most damaging attacks, according to the Guardian. The Russian military also accused Kyiv of committing a "war crime" by attacking the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. The claims levelled by Russia were refuted by Ukrainian officials. Leonid Matyukhin, who is the spokesperson of the Ukrainian military stated that the missile, which contained a shrapnel warhead was a Russian rocket. Matyukhin further stated that it is definitely a Russian rocket and that it is pointless to discuss.

Missile attacks kill over 20 people

Pro-Russian rebels, who have occupied the city since 2014, previously claimed that shrapnel from a missile they shot down killed 16 to 20 people. Russia's Investigative Committee, which examines major crimes suggests that at least 23 civilians, including children, have been killed and 18 have been injured. Igor Konashenkov, who is the spokesperson for the Russian defence ministry stated that using weapons in a city where there are no armed forces firing positions is a war crime.

Denis Pushilin, who is the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, stated that the missile was shot down but it damaged residential areas in an interview with Russian state-run television. He stated that people were waiting in line near an ATM and standing at a bus stop when the attack took place. He claimed that there are children among the dead. Pushilin further stated that if the missile had not been shot down, the death toll would have been far higher.

Putin has claimed over and over again that the Russian troops have no intention to occupy the Ukrainian territory and that they are doing this military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. He has also claimed that they are not attacking civilians. Various counties have imposed severe sanctions on Putin-led Russia for its action in Ukraine.

Image: AP